NYC agencies must cut $2 bln over 2 years - budget memo
September 14, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

NYC agencies must cut $2 bln over 2 years - budget memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - New York City agencies must cut spending by $2 billion in the current fiscal year and the following one, according to a budget memo issued on Friday.

“We will once again need to curtail planned spending, and do so in a way that prioritizes and preserves necessary City services and quality of life,” Budget Director Mark Page said in a letter.

The memo noted that the city might not get the $1 billion of taxi medallion revenue it sought, after a court in August ruled against a plan to expand taxicabs outside Manhattan.

