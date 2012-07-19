NYC income, business taxes may be less than expected - monitor

July 19 (Reuters) - New York City’s business and income taxes may produce less revenue than expected in the budget year that began on July 1, creating a $150 million shortfall that could require the mayor to make more cuts to keep the budget balanced, a state monitor said on Thursday.

“Two consecutive quarters of Wall Street losses at the end of calendar year 2011 weighed heavily on business and income tax collections,” the New York State Financial Control Board said in a report that predicted this trend may continue in fiscal 2013.