Spitzer falls behind by a hair in NYC comptroller race -poll
September 4, 2013 / 5:48 PM / in 4 years

Spitzer falls behind by a hair in NYC comptroller race -poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - In the Democratic primary race for New York City comptroller, Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer has moved ahead of disgraced former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer by just 2 percentage points in the latest poll published on Wednesday.

Spitzer is trying to make his political comeback after being forced to resign as governor in 2008 because of a prostitution scandal. He had been far ahead in the race, but his lead eroded and by the end of last month the two candidates were locked in a dead heat.

On Wednesday, a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely primary voters in next Tuesday’s primary election found 47 percent were likely to favor Stringer, while 45 percent preferring Spitzer.

For Spitzer, that’s down from 46-46 on Aug. 29 and a 56-37 percent lead on Aug. 14.

“The Democratic primary for New York City comptroller is no longer an Eliot Spitzer romp,” said Maurice Carroll, director of the university’s polling institute, adding that the race was still “too close to call.”

He said support from black voters is keeping Spitzer in the race for the city’s top financial officer. The poll showed black voters backing Spitzer 61-32 percent.

The poll’s margin of error is 3.6 percentage points.

The Democratic primary election is scheduled for Sept. 10. If no candidate gets at least 40 percent of the votes, a run-off will be held on Sept. 24. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Andrew Hay)

