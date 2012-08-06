CORRECTED-NY state officials eye automatic control boards

(Corrects spelling of Spiotto in paragraph 6)

By Joan Gralla

Aug 6 (Reuters) - New York state is considering whether control boards for cash-poor cities and counties should automatically go into effect when localities fail certain fiscal tests, instead of being approved on case-by-case basis as they are today, a source said on Monday.

The new control boards, which could serve either as advisers or managers, might be triggered for municipalities that have been in economic declines for decades, a list that includes Utica and Troy. Some downstate localities, including Rockland County and Yonkers, also might be at risk.

Some emergency control boards have stronger powers than local elected officials, as they can annul union contracts, for example. Buffalo’s control board froze public workers’ salaries from 2003 to 2007, prompting the employees to sue.

A debate over what role states should play when their cities, towns or counties are struggling to remain solvent is playing out around the nation.

California did not oppose three of its cities filing for bankruptcy since June, but some other states have intervened, including Pennsylvania. In Michigan, voters this November will decide whether the state’s emergency managers should keep enhanced powers to run city governments, including suspending union contracts.

A total of 15 states - including New York - allow municipalities to seek bankruptcy protection, while another nine only allow such filings under certain conditions, according to a 2011 report by James Spiotto, a bankruptcy lawyer with Chapman and Cutler LLP in Chicago.

New York, however, has a long a long tradition of saving its local governments.

In 1975, “New York City met all the criteria for municipal bankruptcy: it was insolvent, couldn’t meet its debts as they came due and its financial books were in disarray,” said Iselin, New Jersey-based Richard Larkin, director of credit analysis, for HJ Sims, a broker/dealer, in a report.

The state responded by creating a control board to pull New York City back from the brink of a fiscal collapse. Another entity was set up to sell debt on the city’s behalf, and by 1981, the city was once again able to sell bonds on its own credit, Larkin said.

New York City’s control board stopped managing the city’s finances in 1986; since then, it has served in an advisory capacity.

THREE ACTIVE CONTROL BOARDS IN NEW YORK

At present, the state has three active control boards, for Eire County, Nassau County and Troy. Buffalo’s control board in late May stepped down from active oversight to an advisory role.

This spring, a few state and local officials debated creating a control board for Rockland County, which lies just north of New York City and is struggling with a multi-year deficit, but no bill was enacted.

“Our office continues to examine a number of options,” said a spokesman for New York Democratic comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who monitors the finances of about 4,000 localities around the state, from school districts to New York City.

“The problem is that we are keenly aware that no one size fits all localities across the state because local governments have their own distinct issues,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo had no immediate comment.

Currently, the comptroller or local or state officials can request that the New York legislature enact a bill creating a control board for a municipality.

The latest discussion of control boards in New York follows a report last week by DiNapoli that noted eight municipalities were so close to hitting the maximum level of property tax allowed by the state that they were at risk of losing state aid.

The concepts policy makers now are analyzing would sidestep the political process by devising a l ist of fiscal indicators, fo r example, according to the source, who requested anonymity. If a municipality was in the danger zone on a minimum number of them, an advisory board might be created, or the localities’ finances might be handed over to a control board.

Tests might include whether the fund balance was in deficit, whether reserves had been exhausted, or whether the municipality had exceeded the property tax level.

Some policy makers are concerned that automatically creating a control board to run a localities’ finances would give the state too much power, the source said. (Reporting by Joan Gralla, Editing by Tiziana Barghini and M.D. Golan)