U.S. requires divestiture in Nexstar-Communications Corp deal
November 26, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. requires divestiture in Nexstar-Communications Corp deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it will require divestitures for the proposed merger of Nexstar Broadcasting Corp and Communications Corp of America (CCA) to go ahead, as a way to preserve competition in the Evansville, Indiana, broadcast television market.

Nexstar, Mission Broadcasting Inc., CCA and Silver Point Partners LP must sell their interest in WEVV-TV, a CBS and FOX affiliate in Evansville, the DOJ said.

The proposed Nexstar-CCA transaction is valued at about $270 million.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott

