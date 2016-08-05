FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
FERC alleges NextEra unit manipulated natgas market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
August 5, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

FERC alleges NextEra unit manipulated natgas market

Scott DiSavino

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. federal energy regulators opened an investigation into NextEra Energy Partners LP's NET Midstream unit for allegedly manipulating the natural gas market, according to a notice seen by Reuters on Friday.

Staff at the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) alleged NET Midstream's National Energy & Trade LP unit fraudulently traded physical gas to boost the value of its financial positions.

The case is the latest in which federal regulators have focused on so-called "loss leader" or leveraged trading strategies, in which traders lose money in one market to profit from another market.

Officials at NextEra were not immediately available for comment.

Specifically, staff alleges National Energy accomplished the fraud by selling physical basis at Tetco M3 at arbitrarily low prices early in the morning during the January 2012 bidweek to benefit a previously acquired large short financial basis position.

Staff also alleges that National Energy fraudulently traded physical basis at Henry Hub during the April 2014 bidweek to increase the value of its financial exposure.

The staff did not include a proposed fine in the statement.

NextEra Partners is part of the NextEra Energy Inc family of companies. NextEra is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.