UPDATE 1-Los Angeles suburb to vote on NFL stadium plan

By Daina Beth Solomon

LOS ANGELES, April 21 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles suburb is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to approve plans to build a 70,000-seat National Football League stadium that could accommodate a proposed return of the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders, officials said.

The city of Carson, about 17 miles (27 km) south of downtown Los Angeles, has collected 14,000 resident signatures in support of building a $1.7 billion stadium, following a petition drive paid for by the two NFL teams, both of which previously played in Los Angeles.

While Carson’s city council was expected to vote on the plan on Tuesday, it also has the option of putting it to voters this summer, city spokeswoman Margie Revilla-Garcia said. A rival stadium project in the nearby city of Inglewood was unanimously approved by its city council in February.

The 168-acre (68-hectare) site for the potential stadium in Carson, located near major freeways, would also host entertainment events and provide hotel and retail space, according to city documents. An impact report forecasts the project becoming a “regional attraction.”

The Los Angeles region, the second-largest market in U.S. sports, has been without an NFL franchise since 1995, when the Rams left Anaheim for St. Louis and the Raiders returned to Oakland.

The Chargers and the Raiders proposed a plan in February that would have the two teams share a new stadium in Carson if they fail to solve problems with their current venues. The funds would come from private sources.

The Chargers currently play at Qualcomm Stadium, built in 1967 and upgraded twice, according to the stadium’s website. The Raiders, play in the O.co Coliseum, built in 1966 and renovated for $120 million in 1995, that stadium’s website said.

Both teams have tried for years to reach deals on new local stadiums, and their owners have repeatedly said they were willing to move to Los Angeles, which does not have an NFL team.

The Chargers originated in Los Angeles and played there for a year in 1960 under the American Football League before moving to San Diego. The Raiders played in the city from 1982 to 1994.

Inglewood’s competing stadium plan names St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke as a developer. That venue would be part of a larger entertainment, commercial and residential development on 238 acres (96 hectares) near Los Angeles International Airport.

A third NFL stadium plan, proposed for downtown Los Angeles, was dropped in March by Anschutz Entertainment Group.