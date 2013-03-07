FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 7, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

FINRA bars adviser who steered NFL players to soured casino deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - A Florida broker who allegedly steered more than 30 professional football players to invest a total of $40 million in a now-bankrupt casino has been barred from the securities industry, Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog said on Thursday.

Jeffrey Rubin, who operated the former advisory firm, Pro Sports Financial Inc, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, agreed to the permanent bar in a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) dated Thursday. Rubin, whose firm provided financial-related services to professional athletes for an annual fee, neither admitted nor denied FINRA’s findings, according to the settlement. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
