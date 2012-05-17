FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Super Bowl winners N.Y Giants get 'Big Blue' rings
May 17, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Super Bowl winners N.Y Giants get 'Big Blue' rings

By Jonathan Allen

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Players and coaches with the New York Giants football team gathered at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York City on Wednesday evening to receive newly designed rings commemorating their Super Bowl victory earlier this year.

The white-gold rings feature the Giants’ logo in diamonds set in blue enamel and encircled by 37 blue sapphires, and is engraved with the years of the Giants’ four Super Bowl victories, the first in 1986.

“It’s every boy’s dream to come to Tiffany’s and get a ring. It’s a fun night,” said quarterback Eli Manning, who was named the most valuable player following the Giants’ victory. “It’s a closing of this celebration, but come tomorrow we have got practice.”

The Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 to win the Super Bowl on Feb 6.

Team members collaborated with Tiffany’s in the ring’s design, asking that the “inspirational” phrases “Finish” and “All In” be engraved inside the ring. Tiffany & Co. also makes the Vince Lombardi Trophy that is presented to the winning Super Bowl team each year.

“I pretty much let the players decide about the ring. That’s why it came out so big, of course,” Giants President and Chief Executive John Mara said. “To see the expression on our players’ faces as they get the rings is pretty special.”

Running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who said the ring was his second, hoped for more.

“It’s just the greatest feeling. The ring pretty much sums it up - how hard you fought all year,” he said. “It just brings me back to the first time I got the first one. I want more.”

