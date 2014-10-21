FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NFL's Cowboys release gay athlete Michael Sam from practice squad
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 21, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

NFL's Cowboys release gay athlete Michael Sam from practice squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Defensive end Michael Sam, hoping to become the first openly gay athlete to play in a regular-season National Football League game, was released on Tuesday by the Dallas Cowboys.

Sam, who joined the team on Sept. 3, spent the first seven weeks of the season on the 10-man practice squad and never made it to the 53-man roster.

The first openly gay player in the NFL, Sam was a seventh-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams. When he was cut by the Rams in late August, the Cowboys picked him up and immediately placed him on the practice squad.

Sam was the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Missouri but at 6-foot-2 (1.88-m), 260 pounds (118-kg) he was seen by some as too small to play defensive end in the NFL but not athletic enough to play linebacker.

Every NFL team has a 10-member practice squad that helps it prepare for games. When injuries force players to the sidelines, the teams often look to the practice squad to fill out their game-day rosters as short-term help.

The Cowboys’ decision to waive Sam opens a spot for linebacker Troy Davis, a second-year pro from Central Florida who worked out with the team on Monday. (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.