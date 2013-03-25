UPDATE 1-S&P puts Niagara Falls, N.Y. 'BBB+' rtg on watch negative

March 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services warned on Monday that it could lower its BBB-plus credit rating on Niagara Falls, N.Y.’s general obligation bonds because the city may run out of money as early as July.

S&P analyst Hilary Sutton said the agency’s action is “based on information provided by the city that shows a weak liquidity position, which we view as a significant credit risk given upcoming debt service payments.”

The city of 50,000 sits on the U.S. border with Canada. More than a fifth of its population lives in poverty.

Based on projections from city officials, Niagara Falls could go cash negative between July and September - just as a $1.3 million debt service payment is due.

The city is supposed to pay another $1.3 million debt service payment in November and a $1.6 million payment in December, S&P said.

On March 14, Fitch Ratings cut its rating on Niagara Falls’ general obligation bonds to BBB from A, and placed the city on rating watch negative, citing potential cash flow concerns.

Part of the city’s funds are entangled in a dispute about gambling revenues between New York State and the Seneca Nation, which operates a casino in the city.

Mayor Paul Dyster proposed a fiscal 2013 “disaster budget” that included tax hikes and layoffs, but the city council rejected it, S&P noted.

Local officials have some options. Arbitration over casino money could conclude in their favor and provide needed funds by midyear.

Officials also could declare a deficit and slash the budget, but that “requires a willingness to make budget cuts that has not been demonstrated in recent years and that it would need to be done well in advance of the debt service payments to generate the necessary savings,” S&P said.