Nigeria, U.S. to discuss currency value - senior U.S. diplomat
March 28, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Nigeria, U.S. to discuss currency value - senior U.S. diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria should ensure the value of its naira currency versus the U.S. dollar is more “realistic” and the United States will raise the issue in talks with Nigerian government officials this week, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday.

“Our recommendation is, and we will have discussions about it ..., that they should look at the exchange rate and try to make the exchange rate more realistic to what the value of the naira is to the dollar,” U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience in Washington. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)

