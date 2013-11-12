FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Americans kidnapped from ship off Nigerian coast released
November 12, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

Two Americans kidnapped from ship off Nigerian coast released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Two sailors from the United States who were kidnapped on Oct. 23 by pirates from their ship off the coast of Nigeria have been released, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The two men were taken after gunmen attacked the U.S.-flagged C-Retriever, a 222-foot (67 metre) vessel owned by U.S. marine transport group Edison Chouest Offshore.

Pirate attacks off Nigeria’s coast have jumped by a third this year as ships passing through West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, a major commodities route, have come under threat from gangs wanting to snatch cargoes and crews. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Williams)

