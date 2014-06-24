FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. federal judge rules no-fly list violates Constitution
June 24, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. federal judge rules no-fly list violates Constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the U.S. government’s no-fly list banning people accused of links to terrorism from commercial flights violates their constitutional rights because it gives them no meaningful way to appeal.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown, ruling in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Oregon by 13 Muslim Americans who were branded with the no-fly status, ordered the government to come up with new procedures that allow people on the no-fly list to challenge that designation. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Trott)

