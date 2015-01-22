FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Summit Midstream says unclear when North Dakota pipe will reopen
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Summit Midstream says unclear when North Dakota pipe will reopen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday that it is unclear when a damaged saltwater line in North Dakota will resume normal operations.

The leak at the 4-inch line was first reported to state officials on Jan. 7. On Wednesday state officials released the size of the spill, which at nearly 3 million gallons is the largest spill of its kind in the state’s history.

It was not immediately clear what the daily capacity of the line had been prior to the accident.

Summit is fully cooperating with state officials and trying to determine the cause of the accident before repairing the saltwater line and resuming normal operations, spokesman Jonathan Morgan said.

Much of Summit’s network in North Dakota transports natural gas, so the line’s shutdown is unlikely to damage the company’s day-to-day operations. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
