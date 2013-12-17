FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferry runs aground off North Carolina coast, injuring 13
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 17, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Ferry runs aground off North Carolina coast, injuring 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thirteen people sustained non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday when a passenger ferry ran aground off North Carolina’s coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The crew of the 64-foot ferry “Adventure” reported the accident at about 9 a.m. EST after leaving a marina in Southport, North Carolina.

The ferry was headed to Bald Head Island, a vacation spot reachable only by boat.

None of the 53 passengers or three crew members on board were thrown into the water, despite initial reports, said Coast Guard Lieutenant Lane Munroe.

Officials were investigating what caused the incident, he said.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.