Ferry runs aground off North Carolina coast, injuring 13

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec 17 (Reuters) - Thirteen people sustained non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday when a passenger ferry ran aground off North Carolina’s coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The crew of the 64-foot ferry “Adventure” reported the accident at about 9 a.m. EST after leaving a marina in Southport, North Carolina.

The ferry was headed to Bald Head Island, a vacation spot reachable only by boat.

None of the 53 passengers or three crew members on board were thrown into the water, despite initial reports, said Coast Guard Lieutenant Lane Munroe.

Officials were investigating what caused the incident, he said.