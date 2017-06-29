WASHINGTON, June 29 The United States on
Thursday imposed sanctions on two Chinese citizens and a
shipping company for helping North Korea's nuclear and missile
programs and accused a Chinese bank of laundering money for
Pyongyang.
A Treasury statement named the bank as the Bank of Dandong
and the firm as Dalian Global Unity Shipping Co Ltd. It named
the two individual as Sun Wei and Li Hong Ri.
The statement quoted U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
as saying that the steps were taken as part of efforts to
maximize pressure on North Korea to abandon its weapons
programs.
"The United States is sending an emphatic message across the
globe that we will not hesitate to take action against persons,
companies and financial institutions who enable this regime."
The U.S. move came as U.S. President Donald Trump was due to
meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on
Thursday to discuss steps to push North Korean to abandon its
weapons programs, which have become an increasing threat to the
United States.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Joel Schectman; editing by
Diane Craft)