a year ago
U.S. indicates more Chinese firms being probed for N. Korea sanctions breaches
September 28, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

U.S. indicates more Chinese firms being probed for N. Korea sanctions breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. coordinator for U.S. sanctions policy indicated on Wednesday that more Chinese firms were under U.S. investigation for suspected breaches of sanctions on North Korea and Chinese banks and firms should understand that dealing with North Korea was "risky."

Asked at a congressional hearing if other Chinese firms were under investigation after the United States imposed sanctions on a Chinese industrial machinery wholesale firm on Monday, Daniel Fried, coordinator for sanctions policy at the U.S. State Department, said he "wouldn't argue" with the suggestion. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

