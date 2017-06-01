FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions more people, firms over North Korea arms -Treasury
June 1, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. sanctions more people, firms over North Korea arms -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it sanctioned three people and nine companies or other entities including the Korean People's Army under authorities related to North Korea and its program to develop weapons of mass destruction.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control added the people and entities to its list of specially designated nationals, which enables it to block their assets and prevent U.S. citizens from dealing with them. The people and entities were based in several countries, including Russia and China. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish)

