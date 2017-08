Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it granted flying rights to Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's Irish unit, setting the stage for a new battle among airlines for leisure travelers across the Atlantic.

The order finalizes a tentative ruling made by the department in April. It comes shortly after the European Commission formally filed for arbitration over Norwegian's request, which had languished for years. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)