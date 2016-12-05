FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Norwegian Air CEO plans to order more Boeing, Airbus planes
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

Norwegian Air CEO plans to order more Boeing, Airbus planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle aims to order more aircraft from producers Boeing and Airbus after its Irish subsidiary received long-awaited flying rights from U.S. authorities, the company's Chief Executive told Reuters.

"There is no doubt we'll need even more planes after this," Bjoern Kjos said in an interview.

"So we expect to place more orders both from Airbus and Boeing," he added.

Shares of Norwegian Air jumped nine percent on Monday following the announcement of flying rights by the U.S. Transportation Department. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

