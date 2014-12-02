Nuclear energy groups seek major changes in U.S. EPA carbon rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The nuclear industry, electric utilities and some southern U.S. states have called on the Environmental Protection Agency to revise the way its proposed carbon rule treats the nation’s nuclear power plants.

The groups appealed to the EPA in time for a Dec. 1 public comment deadline for its Clean Power Plan, sweeping rules targeting carbon emissions from power plants that form the core of the Obama administration’s climate change strategy.

The proposal aimed to throw a lifeline to nuclear generators by recognizing their role in reducing electric sector emissions.

But instead of helping, the proposed rule disadvantages states with existing and future nuclear power, the industry contends.

“The agency must revise its proposal to ensure that states have a sufficient incentive to preserve existing nuclear power plants and to build the new nuclear energy facilities that will be required to achieve meaningful carbon reductions and meet the administration’s goal,” said Marvin Fertel, president of the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry’s lobby group.

Nuclear plants produce nearly a fifth of the nation’s energy, and industry boosters tout the reliable, around-the-clock, carbon-free output.

A report in April from the Energy Information Administration, part of the Department of Energy, forecast that around 10 percent of total U.S. nuclear capacity would be shuttered by 2020.

The EPA acknowledged recently that its nuclear energy provisions raised concerns among stakeholders and would likely be revised.

The current proposal assumes that 6 percent of existing nuclear capacity is at risk of early shutdown.

But the Nuclear Energy Institute and Edison Electric Institute (EEI), an electric utility lobbying group, say the percentage of at-risk nuclear capacity is much higher, especially in states with competitive electricity markets.

EEI said the EPA should remove the 6 percent “at risk” factor altogether and consider alternative approaches to provide incentives for existing and new nuclear generation.

The group said that EPA should consider relicensed and upgraded nuclear plants as “new” generation, making it easier for some states to hit their carbon intensity reduction targets.

Southern states that have five nuclear units under construction - Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee - also asked the EPA to alter the rule, saying they were being penalized instead of rewarded for building new plants.

The EPA factored those states’ future nuclear plants into their state targets, which will require them to make more “drastic” emissions cuts, they said.