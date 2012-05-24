Allison Macfarlane nominated as top U.S. nuclear regulator

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he will nominate Allison Macfarlane, an expert in nuclear waste, to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and plans to name her as the panel’s chairman once she is confirmed by the Senate.

Macfarlane, who teaches at George Mason University, would replace Gregory Jaczko, who announced this week he would step down after a controversial term as the top nuclear safety official. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Alister Bull; Editing by Anthony Boadle)