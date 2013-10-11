FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. major general overseeing nuclear missiles to be fired -official
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. major general overseeing nuclear missiles to be fired -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The two-star U.S. general in charge of the Air Force’s arsenal of intercontinental missiles will be fired due to “a loss of trust and confidence,” a Pentagon official told Reuters on Friday.

The exact reason for the removal of Major General Michael Carey from his job as commander of the 20th Air Force was not immediately clear. But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that America’s nuclear weapons were safe.

The decision to fire Carey was made by Lieutenant General James Kowalski, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, the official said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.