U.S. major general overseeing nuclear missiles to be fired -official

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The two-star U.S. general in charge of the Air Force’s arsenal of intercontinental missiles will be fired due to “a loss of trust and confidence,” a Pentagon official told Reuters on Friday.

The exact reason for the removal of Major General Michael Carey from his job as commander of the 20th Air Force was not immediately clear. But the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that America’s nuclear weapons were safe.

The decision to fire Carey was made by Lieutenant General James Kowalski, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command, the official said.