Fire prompts evacuation at U.S. nuclear research lab in Idaho
#Energy
April 16, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Fire prompts evacuation at U.S. nuclear research lab in Idaho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALMON, Idaho, April 16 (Reuters) - Officials at a U.S. nuclear research laboratory in Idaho said a fire erupted on the roof of a facility that houses spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste on Monday, prompting an evacuation of workers there, but all the employees were reported safe.

No injuries were reported from the blaze, which was triggered by a welding accident on the roof of the so-called Materials and Fuels Complex at the Idaho National Laboratory, managed by the U.S. Energy Department, lab officials said. The fire has since been put out, lab spokesman Craig Shull told Reuters. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Burns)

