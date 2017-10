WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Gregory Jaczko, the chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, announced on Monday he would resign from the post after a year of intense criticism of his management tactics.

“After an incredibly productive three years as Chairman, I have decided this is the appropriate time to continue my efforts to ensure public safety in a different forum,” Jaczko said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)