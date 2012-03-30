U.S. nuclear agency approves Scana's ractors in South Carolina

HOUSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved a license for Scana Corp to build two reactors at the Virgil Summer nuclear station in South Carolina, the agency’s second approval of additional nuclear units to be built in the United States in two months after a 30-year nuclear construction hiatus.

Scana and its partner, state-owned electric agency Santee Cooper, want to build two AP1000 reactors at the Summer site near Jenkinsville, South Carolina at a projected cost of $9 billion. The 1,100-megawatt units are expected to begin operating in 2017 and 2018.