Guards replaced after Tennessee nuclear security breach

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Energy Department said on Monday it was replacing guards and supervisors on duty 10 days ago when three peace activists, including an 82 year-old nun, breached perimeter security at the principal U.S. facility for storing weapons-grade enriched uranium.

The guards and supervisors work for WSI Oak Ridge, a subsidiary of the giant international private security contractor G4S, which was at the center of a dispute over security preparations at the London Olympic Games.

A federal official at the U.S. Energy Department’s Y-12 complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, had also been “temporarily re-assigned” pending the investigation, a government official said.

The U.S. government both processes and stores enriched uranium at the Y-12 complex.

Joshua McConaha, a spokesman for the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Energy Department branch responsible for designing and building U.S. nuclear weapons, told Reuters that the incident, which occurred during the night of July 27-28, was “not consistent with the level of professionalism and expertise we expect from our guard force.”

As a consequence, McConaha said, the agency “has taken steps to remove the leadership team and the guard forces on duty at the time, and to replace them with some of the best security experts from around our enterprise.”

He said NNSA and the Energy Department were “reviewing every aspect of our security posture and will apply the lessons learned from this incident across all of our sites and facilities.”

G4S drew criticism last month for failing to provide the number of security personnel it promised to protect the London Olympic Games, forcing the British government to deploy extra army troops.

The peace activists, 82-year old Sister Megan Rice, 63-year old Michael Walli and 57-year old Greg Boertje-Obed, cut through what they said were four security fences to reach the outer walls of a building called the “Highly Enriched Uranium Materials Storage Facility”, the U.S. government’s principal stockpile site for bomb-grade uranium.

In an interview after the activists’ release on bail, Rice said the incident lasted a total of six hours - from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 am on Saturday July 28 - when “they took us away.”

Rice said that while the activists eventually were confronted by as many as 12 guards, “they dribbled in and out ... It was very gradual.”

“First the one, and he began to alert others,” she said.

Before their arrest, the activists hung banners and strung crime scene tape on the building, and daubed slogans on it.