FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Times closes sale of Boston Globe
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

New York Times closes sale of Boston Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co said on Thursday it had closed the sale of The Boston Globe to Boston Red Sox owner John Henry after a Massachusetts judge lifted a temporary injunction halting the deal.

Henry agreed to buy the Globe and its sister newspaper, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, for $70 million, a fraction of the price the New York Times paid for the papers 20 years ago.

A Massachusetts judge halted the close of the sale because it could complicate a pending class-action lawsuit against the Telegram & Gazette filed by the newspaper carriers.

According to a report in The New York Times, the judge said the deal could move forward because the Times said how much each asset was worth and agreed to place that amount in escrow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.