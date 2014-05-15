FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama lists assets worth up to $7.15 mln
May 15, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Obama lists assets worth up to $7.15 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama lists assets worth between $1.95 million and $7.15 million, of which $1 million to $5 million were in Treasury notes, according to financial disclosure forms released on Thursday.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, in April reported income of $503,183 last year. As president, Obama is entitled to a $400,000 salary.

In financial disclosure forms released on Thursday, the president reported outside income of between about $180,000 and $482,000 from book royalties and investments.

The president reported a 30-year mortgage of between $500,000 and $1 million on his Chicago residence at a 5.625 percent interest rate. He has retirement plans from the Illinois General Assembly and the University of Chicago.

Vice President Joe Biden reported assets of between about $230,000 and $850,000. He is entitled to a $230,700 salary.

Biden listed outside income of between about $30,000 and $105,000, principally from rental property and book royalties.

Biden’s liabilities include a mortgage of between $500,000 and $1 million at a 3.375 percent interest rate and a home equity line of credit of between $250,000 and $500,000.

Biden split a $50,000 award from the Pennsylvania Society in equal parts, with contributions to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Women Against Abuse in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
