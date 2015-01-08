Obama tells Americans: Don't buy a gas guzzler

PHOENIX, Jan 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told Americans on Thursday that cheap U.S. gasoline prices would not last and that they should not buy gas-guzzling vehicles.

As fuel prices have dropped to near six-year lows, sales of pickup trucks and SUVs have surged.

“Gas prices aren’t going to be low forever, so don’t start suddenly saying you don’t have to worry about fuel efficiency,” Obama said in a speech about the rebounding economy, noting gas prices are about $1.10 per gallon cheaper than a year ago.

“If you’re going out shopping for a new car, don’t think it’s always going to be this low, because then you’ll be surprised and you’ll be mad at me later, and I’ll be able to say, ‘I told you don’t get a gas guzzler because gas is going to go back up,'” he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)