April 24, 2013 / 4:52 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate unanimously confirms Burwell as White House budget director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to confirm President Barack Obama’s choice to head the Office of Management and Budget, former Wal-Mart Foundation president Sylvia Mathews Burwell.

The 96-0 vote, which comes as Obama is courting congressional Republicans for a deal to shrink U.S. deficits, marks the first time that the White House has had a fully confirmed budget director since January 2012. At that time, Jack Lew, now Treasury Secretary, left the position to become Obama’s chief of staff.

