RPT-White House to release fiscal 2015 budget on March 4

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The White House will release President Barack Obama’s budget for fiscal year 2015 on March 4, a spokesman for the Office of Management and Budget said on Thursday.

“Now that Congress has finished its work on this year’s appropriations, the administration is able to finalize next year’s budget,” spokesman Steve Posner said in a statement.

“We are moving to complete the budget as quickly as possible to help Congress return to regular order in the annual budget process.”