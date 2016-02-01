Obama to seek $755 mln in new funding for cancer research in U.S. budget -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will ask Congress for $755 million in cancer research funding for the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration in his 2017 budget request, the White House said on Monday.

Obama has tasked Vice President Joe Biden with leading a “moonshot” to accelerate work to find cancer cures and treatments, which will begin with $195 million in new research at NIH in the 2016 fiscal year, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)