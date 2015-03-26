FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of U.S. Chemical Safety Board resigns -White House official
#Basic Materials
March 26, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Head of U.S. Chemical Safety Board resigns -White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board has resigned weeks after lawmakers with oversight of his agency accused him of hostility toward his staff, a White House official said on Thursday.

Rafael Moure-Eraso stepped down from his role as chairman of the CSB, an independent federal agency responsible for investigating industrial and chemical accidents.

“The White House asked for and received Dr. Rafael Moure-Eraso’s resignation,” the official said.

His term was up in June and earlier this month Obama nominated Vanessa Sutherland, a lawyer at the pipeline safety office, for the position. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)

