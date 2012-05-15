Obama to meet congressional leaders Wednesday, will urge action

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday, where he will stress the importance of lawmakers acting on legislative proposals he has made to lift U.S. growth and hiring.

White House press secretary Jay Carney said the meeting will include House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Harry Reid, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate.