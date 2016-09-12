FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama says hopeful on spending, Zika after meeting Congress leaders
September 12, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Obama says hopeful on spending, Zika after meeting Congress leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said after meeting with congressional leaders on Monday he was encouraged that Congress would be able to pass short term spending legislation to keep the government open.

Obama, who met with Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and their Democratic counterparts at the White House, said he was also hopeful about reaching agreements with Congress on funding for the Zika virus and for disaster relief in Louisiana which suffered flooding recently. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe)


