Obama highlights 5 priorities in meeting with Republican leaders

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama highlighted five legislative priorities in a meeting on Tuesday with Republican congressional leaders, including the financial crisis in Puerto Rico and passage of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the White House said.

The White House said Obama also discussed the opioid epidemic, cancer research and criminal justice reform with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“The president is eager to see Congress take that action as soon as possible this year,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said of the sweeping trade pact. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Mohammad Zargham, Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)