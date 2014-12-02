Congressional aide resigns after slamming Obama daughters

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - An aide to a Republican congressman has resigned after her online criticism of President Barack Obama’s teenage daughters drew a critical spotlight to herself.

Elizabeth Lauten, who was communications director for U.S. Representative Stephen Fincher, had apologized for her “hurtful words” in her Facebook post about the Obama girls, Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13.

A staffer in Fincher’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Lauten no longer worked there.

Lauten came under fire last week when she criticized Obama’s daughters for their seemingly bored demeanor at an appearance with their father as he “pardoned” a turkey at a White House pre-Thanksgiving ceremony.

Lauten wrote the girls needed to show “a little class.”

“Act like being in the White House matters to you,” she said. “Dress like you deserve respect, not a spot at a bar. And certainly don’t make faces during televised public events.” (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)