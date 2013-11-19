FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says he does not foresee January repeat of debt-ceiling crisis
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says he does not foresee January repeat of debt-ceiling crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he does not foresee a repeat in January of the “crisis” seen in October, when the federal government was shut down for 16 days and a debt default was narrowly averted.

“I’d like to believe that the Republicans recognize that was not a good strategy and we’re probably better off with a system where that threat is not there on a perpetual basis,” Obama told a Wall Street Journal conference.

The last-minute deal obtained in October requires Congress to reach an agreement on funding the government by Jan. 15 and to raise the debt ceiling by Feb. 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.