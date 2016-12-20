WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on
Tuesday banned new oil and gas drilling in federal waters in the
Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, in a push to leave his stamp on the
environment before Republican Donald Trump takes office next
month.
Obama used a 1950s-era law called the Outer Continental
Shelf Act that allows presidents to limit areas from mineral
leasing and drilling. Environmental groups said that meant
Trump's incoming administration would have to go court if it
sought to reverse the move.
The ban affects 115 million acres (46.5 million hectares) of
federal waters off Alaska in the Chukchi Sea and most of the
Beaufort Sea and 3.8 million acres (1.5 million hectares) in the
Atlantic from New England to Chesapeake Bay.
Trump, who succeeds Obama on Jan. 20, has said he would
expand offshore oil and gas drilling. A recent memo from his
energy transition team said his policy could increase production
in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, as well as the mid- and south
Atlantic.
A Trump representative did not immediately comment on the
announcement.
Even if Trump tries to fight the move, few energy companies
have expressed a desire to drill anytime soon off the coasts
thanks to abundant cheap shale oil in North Dakota and Texas.
Exploratory drilling in the Arctic is expensive and risky.
Shell Oil ended its quest to explore in harsh Arctic
waters in 2015, after a vessel it was using suffered a gash and
environmentalists uncovered a law that limited its drilling.
The American Petroleum Institute oil industry group
disagreed about the permanence of the ban and said Trump could
likely use a presidential memorandum to lift it.
"We are hopeful the incoming administration will reverse
this decision as the nation continues to need a robust strategy
for developing offshore and onshore energy," said Erik Milito,
API's upstream director.
JOINT ACTION WITH CANADA
The White House and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
jointly announced their move to launch "actions ensuring a
strong, sustainable and viable Arctic economy and ecosystem."
Obama said in a statement that the joint actions "reflect
the scientific assessment that, even with the high safety
standards that both our countries have put in place, the risks
of an oil spill in this region are significant and our ability
to clean up from a spill in the region's harsh conditions is
limited."
Canada will designate all Arctic Canadian waters as
indefinitely off limits to future offshore Arctic oil and gas
licensing, to be reviewed every five years through a climate and
marine science-based life-cycle assessment.
The law under which Obama is acting enables a president to
withdraw certain areas from leasing or drilling "for any public
purpose," such as to limit the impacts of climate change,
according to a legal briefing by the Natural Resources Defense
Council and Earth Justice.
Under that law, a president is not authorized to "undo" a
previous withdrawal, making it more difficult for Trump to
target without a lawsuit.
"No president has ever tried to undo a permanent withdrawal
of an ocean area from leasing eligibility," said Niel Lawrence,
Alaska director and attorney at the Natural Resources Defense
Council.
The provision has been used by six presidents from both
parties over the past 65 years, including to withdraw as much as
several hundred million acres at a time, he said.
'SMART BUSINESS DECISION'
In 2015, just 0.1 percent of U.S. federal offshore crude
production came from the Arctic. At current oil prices,
significant production in the Arctic will not occur, according
to a Department of Interior analysis.
There is currently no crude oil production in the Canadian
Arctic. A number of companies including Chevron Corp,
ConocoPhillips and Imperial Oil hold
exploration licenses, but all three have put their drilling
plans on hold, partly because of weak global oil prices.
On the U.S. Atlantic coast, local groups have opposed
offshore drilling and would fight the Trump administration's
attempts to open it up.
"The people of the Atlantic coast have refused to allow
their way of life to be compromised," said Jacqueline Savitz,
senior vice president of Florida-based ocean conservancy group
Oceana.
She said the Obama administration move to protect the
Atlantic coast was a "smart business decision" since it would
protect the lucrative tourism and fishing industries of East
Coast communities.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa)