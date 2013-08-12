Obama taking economic message on bus tour next week

EDGARTOWN, Mass., Aug 12 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is taking his economic message on the road next week with a bus tour in New York and Pennsylvania.

Obama, trying to persuade Congress to adopt his proposals for boosting middle-class jobs, will go on the two-day road trip on Aug. 22 and 23, a White House official said.

He has offered ideas such as reducing the corporate tax rate that businesses pay in exchange for using some government money for infrastructure projects.

The president is gearing up for showdowns expected this autumn over spending. Congress is facing an Oct. 1 deadline to pass a bill funding the government for the next fiscal year and a White House request to raise the federal borrowing limit, known as the “debt ceiling.”

The announcement of the bus tour was made as Obama and the first family takes an eight-day vacation on Martha’s Vineyard, a resort island off the coast of Massachusetts.

Specific stops for the bus tour in New York and Pennsylvania were not announced.