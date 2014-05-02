FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Obama to have attorney general look into botched execution in Oklahoma
May 2, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Obama to have attorney general look into botched execution in Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous words)

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday said the botched execution of a murderer in Oklahoma raises questions about implementation of the death penalty and will ask the U.S. attorney general to look into the situation.

“What happened in Oklahoma is deeply troubling,” he said.

The condemned man, Clayton Lockett, died of an apparent heart attack minutes after the lethal injection protocol failed.

Obama said there were “significant questions about how the death penalty is being applied and this situation in Oklahoma just highlights some of the significant problems.”

“I’ll be discussing with Eric Holder and others to get me an analysis of what steps have been taken - not just in this particular instance but more broadly - in this area,” he said. (Editing by Bill Trott)

