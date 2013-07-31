FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama undecided on next Fed chief-Rep. Maloney
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Obama undecided on next Fed chief-Rep. Maloney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday told a gathering of House of Representatives Democrats that he had not yet made a decision on who would serve as the next Federal Reserve Board chair, replacing Ben Bernanke.

Representative Carolyn Maloney emerged from the meeting and said Obama told the closed-door gathering that he is considering a number of possible candidates for the job. Bernanke’s term ends on Jan. 21, 2014 and the president could make an announcement as early as this fall on a replacement.

Maloney also said that published speculation about a Bernanke replacement may not be accurate.

Obama, according to lawmakers, also discussed Lawrence Summers’ role as National Economic Council director during his first term and noted that he pushed for as strong of an economic stimulus plan as was politically possible at the time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.