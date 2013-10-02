FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama: Fed chair will prevent asset bubbles, focus on jobs
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 2, 2013 / 8:47 PM / 4 years ago

Obama: Fed chair will prevent asset bubbles, focus on jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday his selection of a nominee to head the Federal Reserve when Chairman Ben Bernanke’s term ends in January will prevent asset bubbles from forming but will also try to lower a high jobless rate.

“They’re going to be making sure that they keep an eye on inflation, that they’re not encouraging some of the bubbles that we’ve seen in our economy that have resulted in busts,” Obama said in an interview on CNBC.

“But they’re also going to stay focused on the fact that our unemployment rate is still too high.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.