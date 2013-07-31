FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama's defense of Summers not tied to Fed decision -White House
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 5:42 PM / 4 years ago

Obama's defense of Summers not tied to Fed decision -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday that any defense by President Barack Obama of former senior economic adviser Lawrence Summers’ record should not be interpreted as a sign the president favors Summers to head the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Obama’s defense of Summers at meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill was to be expected given Summers’ service as a senior administration official during the financial crisis, Carney said. Summers is considered a candidate to replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when Bernanke’s term expires in January.

“The president would defend that individual as I would,” Carney told reporters at a briefing.

“You ought to take those kinds of statements and view them as what the president or I or others would say about somebody who was such an important and hard working member of the president’s economic team, and separate them from speculation about a personnel announcement that will not be made before fall,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.