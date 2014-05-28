FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S. to boost support to Syrian opposition groups
May 28, 2014

Obama says U.S. to boost support to Syrian opposition groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST POINT, N.Y., May 28 (Reuters) - In a major foreign policy address on Wednesday, President Barack Obama said he will work with Congress to ramp up U.S. support for Syrian opposition groups that are the best alternative to President Bashar al-Assad.

“We will step up our efforts to support Syria’s neighbors - Jordan and Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq - as they host refugees, and confront terrorists working across Syrian borders,” Obama said in his prepared remarks. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland, Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

