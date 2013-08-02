FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate confirms Furman as Obama chief economic adviser
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 1:41 AM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate confirms Furman as Obama chief economic adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Jason Furman, who helped create the $800 billion economic stimulus package that dominated much of President Barack Obama’s first year in office, won Senate confirmation on Thursday as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Furman will replace Alan Krueger, who took leave as a professor from Princeton University to hold the Cabinet-level post. The council advises the president on domestic and international economic policy.

In addition to crafting the stimulus package, Furman advised on the formulation of the president’s signature healthcare overhaul that congressional Republicans are trying to repeal.

Furman served as special assistant to President Bill Clinton at the National Economic Council in 1999-2000 and also did a stint at the World Bank. He has advised Obama since his 2008 presidential campaign.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.