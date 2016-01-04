FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama: confident new gun initiatives are constitutionally sound
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
January 4, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: confident new gun initiatives are constitutionally sound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident his new executive actions to tighten U.S. gun rules were consistent with the constitutional right to bear arms and said the initiatives would be rolled out over the next several days.

Obama, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the measures would not solve every violent crime or prevent every mass shooting in the United States, but they would potentially save lives. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.