NY mayor pressures police pension fund to dump gunmaker stocks

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio has submitted a resolution to the city’s police pension fund, urging it to consider exiting investments in companies that manufacture assault weapons for civilians, the mayor’s office said on Thursday.

“After the countless tragedies involving assault weapons, public outcry over mass shootings and legislative proposals to outlaw assault weapons, we should not be investing in companies that manufacture and market assault weapons to civilians - ever,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The resolution was submitted on Wednesday, the mayor’s office said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)